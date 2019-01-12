Editorial & Opinion
You are here: Home Editorial & Opinion Editorial The Duterte Gov't Just Lost PH Passport Data

The Duterte Gov't Just Lost PH Passport Data

  • Print
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
Details
Published on Saturday, 12 January 2019 22:57
Written by Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros
Hits: 1830

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) owes the entire country an explanation.

The recent admission that a privately contracted firm took the entire physical database of all of the country's passport holders indicates a serious national security risk, and is evidence of the Duterte government's gross incompetence in protecting the people's private data.

Exactly what data were lost? When, how, and under whose watch did this happen? Where did the breakdown occur? Who exactly is the responsible firm? And why aren't they being sued for running away with such vital information?

The public needs to be reassured that the data will be retrieved completely and with the highest sense of urgency and priority. Apart from that, the people responsible for such a gross display of incompetence should be held fully responsible.

They say, "go out and see the world." But how can our people do that if our government can't even provide efficient passport application and renewal services to the public? Worse, it can't be trusted to protect the citizens' sensitive data.

The Duterte government has made a lot of promises about protecting our safety, our sovereignty and our territory. If we cannot trust it to protect our people's documents, how can we trust it with anything else?

The Filipino Express

2711 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Jersey City, NJ 07306 USA.

Phone: 201 434-1114
Fax: 201 434-0880

www.filipinoexpress.com
E-mail: Filexpress@aol.com

Who's Online

We have 544 guests and no members online

Villavert Website Services

 

Pinoy On Board