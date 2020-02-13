The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Details Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 23:10 Written by Yolanda Sotelo Hits: 75

DAGUPAN CITY –– The 28-year-old woman from Pangasinan province who was listed as a person under investigation (PUI) has tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a local health official said.

In a radio interview, Region I Medical Center Director Joseph Mejia, on Friday said the result came from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Mejia said the patient, who would be discharged in “a day or two,” was not considered a PUI but a person under monitoring as her symptoms were “low” in the index for suspicion.

“This was because she already had cough and colds before she went to Taiwan on Feb.4,” Mejia said.

The woman, who is from Lingayen town, returned to the country on Feb. 8 and went to the hospital for medical attention./lzb