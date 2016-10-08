The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Practically asking where the love has gone, a US Embassy official on Wednesday, Oct. 5, said President Duterte’s latest outbursts were at odds with the long and warm ties between the Philippines and the United States.

Even then, Washington does not hold it against any of its allies to seek closer ties with Beijing, US Embassy press attaché Molly Koscina said in a statement.

“It seems at odds with the warm relationship that exists between the Filipino and American people and the record of important cooperation between our two governments, cooperation that has continued under the Duterte government,” she said.

On Tuesday, the President ranted anew about US expressions of concern over human rights violations in his brutal war on drugs.

“The United States believes that it is in our interest for our closest friends in the Asia-Pacific [region] to have an effective working relationship with the Chinese,” Koscina said, pointing out that a number of nations allied with the United States have been known to strengthen their links with other countries in Asia.

“If President Duterte’s intent is to seek a more effective relationship with China, that does not undermine US positioning in that region of the world,” she said. Inquirer.net