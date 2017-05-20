The Filipino Express

News
Duterte administers oath to new DFA chief Cayetano

Details
Published on Saturday, 20 May 2017 19:35
Written by Kristine Angeli Sabillo
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, May 18, administered the oath of office of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano.

Photos of the event held at the Presidential Guesthouse in Panacan, Davao City, were released to media on Thursday evening. With Cayetano were his wife Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, his sister Taguig City-Pateros Representative Pia Cayetano and other relatives.

The appointment of the defeated running mate of Duterte was recently confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

Cayetano is deemed resigned from the Senate upon taking his oath. He will replace Acting Secretary Enrique Manalo. – Inquirer.net

