The Filipino Express

SAN JOSE, California -- A Filipino local resident suspected of shooting two off-duty Oakland firefighters in this city on Thursday night, killing one and seriously injuring another, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 21.

Oliver Juinio, 27, was arraigned on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Oakland firefighter Jake Walter and attempted murder of the other firefighter. He did not enter a plea and will return to court on Sept. 14, according to ABC7 News.

The firefighters were in San Jose on Thursday night when Juinio allegedly shot them without provocation and warning on Taylor Street. Walter was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other firefighter is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police didn’t have enough information on what exactly led to the shooting.

Jail authorities deemed Juinio a detainee at high-risk of escaping. He has two previous felony convictions, which will make him a “three strikes” offender if he is convicted in the shooting. As he is currently charged, could serve 170 years to life in prison. – Inquirer.net