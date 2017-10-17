The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Details Published on Tuesday, 17 October 2017 15:32 Written by Frances G. Mangosing Hits: 2705

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formally ordered the termination of Oplan Tokhang after Malacañang transferred all the anti-drugs operations to the jurisdiction of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“Implementation of Project Double Barrel and Oplan Tokhang are suspended immediately,” PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Oplan Double Barrel or Tokhang is the PNP’s controversial campaign against illegal drugs, which led to thousands of deaths of suspected drug users and peddlers.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered PDEA to become the sole agency tasked to carry out the war on drugs after independent surveyed showed declines in his satisfaction and trust ratings because of the bloody campaign.

The PNP immediately said after the President’s directive that it will now focus on anti-criminality operations, mostly on riding-in-tandem shooters, as well as internal security operations, and anti-terrorism.

Its contribution to the drug war will now be limited to forwarding of intelligence information to PDEA, the PNP official said. – Inquirer.net