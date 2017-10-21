The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Beginning November 1st, Filipinos who wish to visit Taiwan for up to two weeks may enter the country without applying for a visa.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) in the Philippines announced on Monday, Oct. 16, that the visa-free initiative would undergo a nine-month trial period from Nov. 1, 2017, to July 31, 2018, as part of the country’s “New Southbound Policy.”

According to Teco, Filipinos may enter Taiwan without the need for a visa if they have an ordinary/regular passport with at least six months validity from the date of entry; a return ticket or a ticket and visa for the visitor’s next destination; and a proof of booked accommodation, the host’s contact information, or tour or travel arrangements.

Filipino visitors must also have no criminal record in Taiwan.

However, those who intend to stay for more than 14 days for study, work, business or employment are required to obtain appropriate visa before entering the country.

The New Southbound Policy is part of the Taiwanese government’s effort to forge “people-to-people exchange” between Taiwan and several other countries, including the Philippines, its closest neighbor.

In a statement, Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, Taiwanese representative to the Philippines, also urged the Philippine government and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei to also grant the same visa-free treatment to Taiwanese nationals wishing to visit the Philippines. – Inquirer.net