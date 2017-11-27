The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SAN JOSE, Antique - The Provincial Population Office (PPO) held several activities in line with the National Children’s Month Celebration this November.

Primo Ogatis, Provincial Population Officer, said that several symposia, a film-making contest and a youth summit were held in the province in line with the said celebration.

Adolescent responsible sexuality, substance abuse, and criminality were the topics discussed during the symposia, held in various state universities and secondary public schools in the province.

The participants were students and out-of-school youth aged 10 to 19 years old, said Ogatis.

They were taught their responsibility on sexuality, the proliferation and the ill-effects of using illegal drugs and the corresponding penalties when they commit crimes related to it.

The PPO partnered with the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in the holding of the symposia.

Meanwhile, Antique National School (ANS), representing the province, placed first in the regional film-making contest held in Iloilo City recently.

ANS competed against nine other entries from various cities and provinces in Western Visayas.

Ogatis said 100 participants were gathered for the Youth Summit held from October 24 to 26.

The participants consisted of teen center coordinators, guidance counselors and special adolescent groups composed of indigenous peoples, person with disability and lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender (LGBT). (JCM/CBA/PIA6-Antique)