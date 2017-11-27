The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KALIBO, Aklan - There is a noted decrease in the number of Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) cases in the first 10 months of 2017 in the province of Aklan.

The decrease was seen in the comparative data provided by the Aklan Police Provincial Office (APPO) here for 2016 and 2017 from January to October,

In 2016 for the first 10 months, Violence Against Women (VAW) cases reached 797, while Violence Against Children (VAC) reached 378, or a total of 1,175.

For the first 10 months of 2017, VAW cases reached 536 while VAC cases reached 333, or a total of 869.

In 2016, January had the highest number of cases with137 (VAW and VAC); followed by March and June, both with 136; and April, with 129.

For 2017, May had the highest number with 141, followed by March with 106, and April with 101.

The rest of the months had two-digit number of cases.

Police stations registering high number of VAWC cases include Kalibo, the capital town, followed by Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC), and New Washington Police Station.

As to status of cases – for VAW – of the 536 cases in the first 10 months of 2017, 314 complainants executed affidavit of Non-Interest/Settled; 85 was for record purposes; 39, filed in court (inquest); 31 were assisted for Barangay Protection Order; 24 had been filed in court (regular); 28, pending; and 15, Coordination/Referred to MSWDO.

Aklan has 18 police stations including BTAC.(JCM/VGV PIA6 Aklan)