The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Details Published on Monday, 27 November 2017 22:12 Written by Leonard T. Pineda Hits: 77

ILOILO CITY - A media personality and a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations encouraged student leaders here to create change in their communities through direct action and volunteerism.

Antoinette Taus, who started her own foundation dubbed CORA (Communities Organized for Resourced Allocation) Cares, spoke to over 225 student leaders from various schools in Iloilo and Negros Occidental during the 2nd Youth Environmental Summit (YES) 2017 held Nov. 24 at the Iloilo Convention Center here.

Taus said that students can make a difference in the lives of others through voluntary work.

“If every person is kind, we can solve every global issue even about the environment. Being kind to nature and all living things is a true sign of kindness and love in our hearts,” she said.

Since last year, Taus has been organizing the #hashtaglunchbagPH, through CORA Cares, which aims to end hunger, to spread love and inspire others.

The #hashtaglunchbagPH is a feeding program that enables chosen beneficiaries to receive lunch packs in brown bags with doodles and love notes from the volunteers.

“Volunteer work is not supposed to be about suffering; it is supposed to be enriching, it is supposed to feed your soul, and it can also be fun,” Taus said.

She said that volunteer work can also be a form of therapy for those suffering from depression and mental health issues.

“When you heal others you are actually healing yourself, it is a food for the soul. The more we do for our planet, for other people and for each other, the more we are actually healing the world,” she said.

She added that students should be open to doing projects that are simple, sustainable, and fun but with high impact.

Meanwhile, the Youth Environmental Summit was spearheaded by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-6.

The summit aimed at enhancing the leadership and communication skills of the participants and enabling them to be Green Ambassadors who will initiate activities and projects in their localities that would help mitigate the impacts of climate change. (jcm/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)