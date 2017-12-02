The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Details Published on Saturday, 02 December 2017 20:22 Written by Doris Isubal-Mongaya Hits: 38

MANILA - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will launch "Biyaya ng Pagbabago," an innovative and inclusive pro-poor program, before an expected 100,000 supporters at the Freedom Park in Davao City this 09 December 2017.

The Kilusang Pagbabago, a pro-Duterte mass movement, is mobilizing nationwide to drum up support for a complementary poverty alleviation program that stresses grassroots empowerment and participatory governance, and engaging government to towards accessing and claimtaking of government services especially to the impoverish sectors and communities.

The target turnout of 100,000 shall include members of affiliate and allied pro-Duterte groups, from the basic sectors, government sector, private sector, professionals, academe, and other stakeholders, said Undersecretary Penpen Libres of the Office of Participatory Governance (OPG) who is also the lead convenor of Kilusang Pagbabago.

According to Usec Libres, this is the Poverty Alleviation Program of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary under Sec. Leoncio Evasco Jr. dubbed as “Biyaya ng Pagbabago Tungo sa Masagana at Matiwasay na Buhay Pilipino” or in short “Biyaya ng Pagbabago."

This is aligned with the realization of the objectives of Philippine development plan (PDP) 2017-22 of alleviating poverty in the country from 21.6% to 14% or lifting an equivalent of 6 M poor at the end of the term of President Duterte.

It aims for the following outcomes: 1) Government services that are more responsive, adequate, effective and timely delivered to those that need it most; 2) Raised capacity and empowered communities in participatory governance; and 3) An implemented “whole-government”, sector and area- specific poverty alleviation strategy.

The KP national leadership is calling on members from Luzon and the Visayas to send delegations to Davao City.

Stressing the principle of self-reliance and active citizenship, KP chapters are urged to rely on their own resources to travel to Davao City in groups. This means bring your own provisions.

Luzon chapters will ride a boat at the Port of Manila and sail to Cagayan de Oro. Visayas chapters will likewise meet in Cebu City and ride a boat to Cagayan de Oro.

They will all travel in a caravan from Cagayan de Oro to Davao City, Libres said. Those who can't travel are urged to organize mass meetings and interact with the main program in Davao online.