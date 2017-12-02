The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Published on Saturday, 02 December 2017

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has announced the release of the new P5 coin featuring Philippine hero Andres Bonifacio on Friday, December 1.

The new P5 coin will be released in circulation ahead of other new coins to honor Bonifacio’s 164th birthday on Thursday, November 30, as well as his 120th death anniversary on May 10 this year.

The BSP said that the rest of the denominations of the NGC Coin Series will be released for circulation in January 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the Philippines’ greatest heroes, Bonifacio was a fearless leader who founded the Katipunan, the secret society that ignited the flames of the revolution which finally led to the declaration of Philippine independence in 1898. Bonifacio died on 10 May 1897.

Considered as the Father of the Philippine revolution, Bonifacio’s portrait is etched on the obverse of the coin, along with the markings, "ANDRES BONIFACIO", "5-PISO" and "REPUBLIKA NG PILIPINAS" in bold font and in microprints, and the mint mark.

The reverse side features the Tayabak, a Philippine endemic plant that climbs tall forest trees, the BSP logo and “Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas” in microprint. The 5-piso NGC coin is 25-millimeters in diameter and weighs approximately 7.4 grams.

According to BSP, the NGC Coin Series adopts the latest technology in minting coins. The security features of the NGC Coin Series are enhanced to deter counterfeiting, improve wear and corrosion resistance capabilities, saves the BSP minting costs, avoids risks arising from unexpected volatile swings in metal prices, and also deters the illegal hoarding of coins for melting and shipment to other countries.(BSP/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)