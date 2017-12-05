The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

About 1,000 protesters who convened in Manila for the Bonifacio Day rally on Wednesday, Nov. 29, branded as “mere dictatorship” the proposed revolutionary government of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite the President’s retraction of the revolutionary government he floated in October, protesters were quick to point out that this was just part of his “dictatorship plans.”

Various left-leaning groups, including the alliance of urban poor organization Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) and labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), started to gather at Liwasang Bonifacio at around 10:00 a.m.

PO1 Ryan Cue of Lawton Police Station said the crowd estimate was at around 1,000 as of 11:00 a.m., while organizers said there was no crowd count as of this posting.

The progressive groups, Cue said, will march toward Mendiola Peace Arch to hold a program. At the Peace Arch is where supporters of Duterte are also set to gather.

Present at the indignation rally were former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes, and other militant labor and youth groups. – Inquirer.net