The Filipino Express

ILOLO CITY -- Fractious supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte held separate rallies in three areas to call for the setting up of a revolutionary government

Billy Echon, Western Visayas director of the Hugpong Federal Movement, said the Constitution and current make up of Congress are not responsive to the needs of the people.

He said they are hoping that the President will issue the declaration.

The participants wearing red shirts joined a caravan to the Jaro District public plaza where a program was held.

Another group also calling itself Hugpong Federal Movement assembled in front of the provincial capitol before holding a program at the Plazoletagay, a main intersection in the city.

A third rally was held by youth supporters of the President at the La Paz District public. – Inquirer.net