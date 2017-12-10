The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The passage of the bill allowing the easy dissolution of marriage is expected to happen in the House of Representatives “early January” next year, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Pinaka-late na ang February,” Alvarez said in an interview with CNN Philippines when asked about the timeline on the dissolution of marriage bill.

The House leader said the original schedule for the bill was actually pushed back as he was targeting to pass it before the Congress goes on a Christmas break on Dec. 13.

It was because he wanted to give it as a “gift” to the Filipinos “suffering” from their marriages, especially those working abroad.

“Ang original na schedule ko talaga before the Christmas break kasi para naman regalo doon sa mga nagdudusa na mga kababayan, especially mga OFW (overseas Filipino workers),” Alvarez said.

“Kaya lang nag-request yung mga committee members na kung pwede bigyan pa ng ilang araw dahil nga ang dami nilang natutunan doon sa mga committee hearings,” he said.

Alvarez filed House Bill No. 6027, titled “An Act Providing for Grounds for the Dissolution of a Marriage,” in July. Several legislators, including those from the opposition, contributed as co-authors.

The measure allows “irreconcilable differences” or “severe and chronic unhappiness” as grounds for marriage dissolution.

Once it hurdles the House approval, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III earlier said he would “keep an open mind” on the proposed measure as this would allow separated couples to move on and become “productive citizens.” – Inquirer.net