The Filipino Express

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorist organizations.

Anyone proven to be financing these groups would be held liable under the law, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in his announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the same day that Duterte signed the proclamation.

“I quote the penultimate portion: ‘In this regard I hereby direct to publish the foregoing designation of the CPP-NPA and all other designated persons, organizations in accordance with Section 3 and 15 of RA 10168 and its implementing rules and regulations’,” Roque said.

Republic Act No. 10168 is Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act, which has provisions on the financing of terrorist groups.

Copies of the document have not been released publicly.

The proclamation of the CPP and NPA as terrorist groups, which is in accordance with the Human Security Act (Republic Act No. 9372), also allowed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to instruct the Department of Justice to pursue charges against communist rebels, Roque said.

Roque said that Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II had been instructed to file a petition before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Manila to classify the CPP-NPA as terrorist groups.

The announcement came a week after Duterte announced that the Palace was preparing a document formalizing the new status of the two groups.

Earlier, he had declared that his administration would no longer pursue peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

According to Roque, there was no mention of the NDFP in the proclamation.

On questioning by reporters, Roque said he did not know how the proclamation would affect Jose Maria Sison, CPP founding chairman. – Inquirer.net