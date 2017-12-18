The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Malacañang on Thursday, Dec. 14, allayed the fears of the public on the possible return of dictatorial rule following Congress’ approval to extend martial law in Mindanao for one year.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the martial law in Mindanao was different from the one declared in September 1972 by former president Ferdinand Marcos.

“I think we have shown for the entire period that martial law has been imposed in Mindanao; that this is not the same martial law that we had in 1972. Courts remain functioning, Congress remains existing, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution is enforced,” Roque said in a Palace briefing.

“So I don’t think there’s been any legal basis for the fears of many that there will be the return of dictatorial rule, neither has there been any systematic or gross violations of human rights so far,” he added.

The Palace official said the government is not “exploiting” its power, stressing that the mandate of local government units continue to exist.

“We are not exactly exploiting that and local government unit has actually complained even in Marawi… that they fear that their mandates have been violated. Even in Marawi itself, the local government unit continues to exist and the local mayor himself takes the initiative on the rebuilding of Marawi,” he said.

“So these are powers that could be used but have not been exploited by government so far,” he added. – Inquirer.net