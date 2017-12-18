News
You are here: Home News Duterte threatens to make NPA as target practice of AFP attack choppers

Duterte threatens to make NPA as target practice of AFP attack choppers

  • Print
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
Details
Published on Monday, 18 December 2017 14:29
Written by Nestor Corrales
Hits: 366

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Dec. 13, said he would use the attack helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the communist rebels.

“Mayroon akong attack helicopters. Kayo pagpraktisan ko. Patayan pala gusto niyo,” Duterte said in a speech at the Philippine Army headquarters in Taguig City during the demilitarization of weapons seized during the Marawi siege.

The President had earlier said the government would acquire 23 attack helicopters to boost the country’s military capability.

He also earlier issued a proclamation classifying the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People’s Army as terrorists after the peace talks with the government failed. - Inquirer.net

 

The Filipino Express

2711 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Jersey City, NJ 07306 USA.

Phone: 201 434-1114
Fax: 201 434-0880

www.filipinoexpress.com
E-mail: Filexpress@aol.com

Who's Online

We have 559 guests and no members online

Villavert Website Services

 

Pinoy On Board