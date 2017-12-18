The Filipino Express

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Published on Monday, 18 December 2017 14:29 Written by Nestor Corrales

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Dec. 13, said he would use the attack helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the communist rebels.

“Mayroon akong attack helicopters. Kayo pagpraktisan ko. Patayan pala gusto niyo,” Duterte said in a speech at the Philippine Army headquarters in Taguig City during the demilitarization of weapons seized during the Marawi siege.

The President had earlier said the government would acquire 23 attack helicopters to boost the country’s military capability.

He also earlier issued a proclamation classifying the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People’s Army as terrorists after the peace talks with the government failed. - Inquirer.net