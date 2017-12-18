The Filipino Express

News
Duterte to Congress: Thanks for extending martial law in Mindanao

Published on Monday, 18 December 2017 14:30
Written by Nestor Corrales
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Dec. 13, thanked Congress for approving his request to extend martial law in Mindanao for one year.

“I would like to thank Congress for understanding the plight of the Filipinos,” Duterte said in a speech at the Philippine Army headquarters in Taguig City during the demilitarization of weapons seized during the Marawi siege.

He admitted that it would be hard to for the government to fight rebellion and terrorism in Mindanao without martial law.

“Mahirapan talaga ko pag walang martial law sa Mindanao,” he said.

Voting 240-27 with no abstention during the special joint session on Wednesday, Congress authorized the extension of martial rule in the entire Mindanao. – Inquirer.net

 

