The Filipino Express

Published on Friday, 29 December 2017

The European Union (EU) has pledged €570,000, or almost P34 million, worth of humanitarian aid for survivors of Tropical Storm “Vinta” (international name: Tembin).

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Dec. 28, the EU said the funding would help boost relief efforts and address the immediate needs of families affected by the calamity.

“This EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of the Philippines, many of whom have suffered great losses as a result of Tropical Storm Vinta and are in dire need ofimmediate assistance,” said Christos Stylianides, EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management.

“My thoughts are with the victims and all affected by the catastrophe,” he said.

During the holiday season, Vinta pummeled Visayas and Mindanao with torrential rains that spawned widespread flooding and deadly landslides.

Over 200 persons were reported dead as Vinta struck Mindanao, leaving a trail of destruction in many provinces in the southern part of the country.

More than 20,000 families were also displaced by the storm, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managament Council (NDRRMC).

The EU assistance would focus on providing emergency shelter, essential household items, access to clean water and hygiene promotion, Stylianides said.

European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (Echo) personnel had also been deployed in several hard-hit areas to assess the situation, he added.

“The funding will enable our humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving aid to those most in need, to ensure that they have the capacities to face the grave hardships,” Stylianides said. – Inquirer.net