The Filipino Express

COVID-19 cases climb to 76,444 with additional 2,103 infections

Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 16:53
Written by Katrina Hallare
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday logged an additional 2,103 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 76,444.

The latest data from the DOH showed that of the total number of cases, 50,063 are considered active cases or patients who are still undergoing treatment.

Of the newly announced cases, 1,272 were recorded in the National Capital Region, 291 were from Cebu, 107 were from Laguna, 83 from Rizal province and 53 from Cavite.

Meanwhile, the DOH also logged 15 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of those who successfully recovered to 24,502.

There were also six additional deaths, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 1,879 the DOH added.

